Three ways fed politics mattered this week

All three party leaders fully embraced the apology, and signs of partisanship were minimal. The NDP is pushing for more action on removing restrictions on blood donations from sexually active gay men. And some Conservative MPs have criticized Trudeau for taking the apology too far by supporting children discovering their sexual orientation at a young age.

THE STEPPING AWAY

In another sign of Liberals pushing identity politics this week, the government moved to end a long-standing court challenge of the government delivery of health care services to First Nations children.

Indigenous children's advocates have fought Ottawa for years to ensure First Nations kids receive the same level of benefits as everyone else, and no one falls through the cracks of federal-vs-provincial responsibilities.

Jane Philpott, the newly named Indigenous services minister who was tasked with finding practical solutions and taking First Nations issues out of the courts, said this week she would cancel a court challenge of a human-rights tribunal ordering the government to shape up.

The move defuses a stand-off on one front that has bruised the government's reputation on Indigenous policy. But the congratulations were few and far between, given the list of other challenges.

THE CLOSURES

When Postmedia Network Inc. and Torstar Corp. announced this week they would swap dozens of papers, only to shut most of them down and cut almost 300 jobs, the federal response was less than sympathetic.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, who has a stack of recommendations on her desk about how to help save the news industry, emphasized the need for news outlets to go digital. And she called the Postmedia-Torstar move "cynical" and "disappointing" —especially right before Christmas.

But Ottawa has a stake in community news. Amid questions about collusion, the Competition Bureau has said it will review the deal. Some MPs have wondered out loud how they will communicate with their constituents en masse now that their local media have been dramatically curtailed. And unions are ratcheting up the pressure on the federal government to act on some of the recommendations on Joly's desk.

By Heather Scoffield, Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press