CP NewsAlert:Charges stayed in Surrey Six slayings

VANCOUVER — A judge has stayed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against a man accused in the execution-style slayings of six men in Surrey, B.C.

Jamie Bacon was accused of the first-degree murder of Corey Lal, one of six people murdered in a highrise apartment in October 2007.

The B.C. Supreme Court released its ruling today in an application for a stay filed by Bacon.

The evidence and reasons for the decision were sealed by the court.