CP NewsAlert:Charges stayed in Surrey Six slayings

VANCOUVER — A judge has stayed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against a man accused in the execution-style slayings of six men in Surrey, B.C.
Jamie Bacon was accused of the first-degree murder of Corey Lal, one of six people murdered in a highrise apartment in October 2007.
The B.C. Supreme Court released its ruling today in an application for a stay filed by Bacon.
The evidence and reasons for the decision were sealed by the court.
In 2014, Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnson were convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case.
Previous trials have heard Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpion gang.
The Crown says it is considering an appeal.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
