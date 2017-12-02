Two charged after drugs found in Sudbury home

News 11:49 AM

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police say two people are facing charges after fentanyl powder, cocaine and amphetamine tablets were found during a drug raid in a home in Sudbury, Ont.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says members of the Integrated Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Friday evening, where they found the drugs.

Police say a 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

They say the pair will appear in court.

By The Canadian Press

