Quebec solidaire votes to merge with Option nationale

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have moved a step closer to joining forces ahead of next year's provincial election.

The members of Quebec solidaire voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Option nationale.

Party co-spokeswoman Manon Masse welcomed the vote result, calling it an important step for the province's progressive independence movement.

The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal must be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.