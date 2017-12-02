At least six injured in Toronto fight

TORONTO — At least six people suffered injuries after a fight broke out in a west Toronto neighbourhood this weekend.

Police say the fight occurred early Saturday morning when two groups started fighting and one person pulled out a sharp item.

Police say paramedics were “swarmed” by victims seeking medical assistance when they arrived on the scene.

Toronto T-V station CP24 said that two people were rushed to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, two others were treated for serious injuries and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.