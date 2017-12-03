No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot

News 02:53 AM

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 6 will be approximately $7 million.

By The Canadian Press

