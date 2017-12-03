Funeral held for Syrian refugee, 9, killed by bus

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Abbotsford Islamic Centre says a nine-year-old Syrian refugee who was struck and killed by a bus on Friday was laid to rest on Saturday.

The girl, identified by the Abbotsford Islamic Centre as Hala Albarhoum, came to Abbotsford, B.C., with her family more than a year ago as a government-sponsored refugee, according to an online fundraising campaign set up by a family friend.

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $15,000 that it says will go towards the cost of the funeral and will help the family purchase a vehicle.

Several departments are investigating Albarhoum's death including the major crime unit and B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety.