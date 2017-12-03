Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trans Mountain melee continues: Oral submissions continue next week as the National Energy Board considers a motion from Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC, which argues that the City of Burnaby is withholding construction permits for its pipeline. The B.C. city has become ground zero for opposition to Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Big Banks earnings wrap: BMO releases fourth-quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, the last of the Big Five banks to do so. Earnings for CIBC, RBC were positive last week, while Scotiabank and TD Bank missed expectations.

CMHC and the 'new normal': CMHC will release preliminary housing start data for November on Friday. Canada's national housing agency said last week that the 47 per cent decline in the country's insured mortgage market year-over-year in the third quarter is the "new normal level."