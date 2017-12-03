Lake Louise faces endangered species charges

Fluker said Lake Louise has a long history of working with Parks Canada and conducting its operations with appropriate permits.

But the rarely-laid charges illustrate problems with how the Species At Risk Act is enforced, Fluker said. The federal law only comes into effect after the damage — often permitted by a different level of government — has already occurred.

By the time it's provisions can be enforced, it's too late.

"The Species at Risk Act only prohibits people from damaging critical habitat or taking members of endangered species. It doesn't actually prevent or stop governments from approving activities that lead to that in the first place," he said.

"The federal Species At Risk Act allows for those projects to go ahead and then waits until activity occurs that demonstrates that a species' critical habitat has been damaged.

"If you want to protect endangered species, the best and most efficient place to do that is to prohibit state officials from authorizing that activity that is going to lead to that in the first place."

Most cases are settled long before they make it to court, Fluker said.

"This whole process of prosecuting under (the Species At Risk Act) is very cumbersome."

Monday's court appearance comes after a failed attempt by the resort to have the charges stayed. It had argued that they had taken too long to come to court, arguing that the delay in getting DNA analysis pushed it past guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

In November, a provincial court judge blocked that attempt, saying it wasn't necessary to get the DNA results to know the trees were whitebark pines.

— By Bob Weber in Edmonton. Follow him on Twitter at @row1960.

By The Canadian Press