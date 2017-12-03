Cost will affect peacekeeping mission choices

That is where money could become a factor, as Vance said the government has only authorized him to use a maximum of 600 troops and spend $500 million on peacekeeping.

"As I look at what would it take to do that safely," he said, "we may not be able to deploy safely with all of the force protection, all the medical, all the support that I think we need and still stay within the funding.

"So it's a puzzle. And right now we're working through that. And we have been working through that. I am unashamedly proud of the rigour and the dialogue that we've had with decision-makers."

One thing is clear, however: Canada will not be sending 600 troops to a single location. Rather, the helicopters and aircraft and troops and trainers will be spread out among various missions over several years.

"I think that's where people had difficulty understanding this: In some people's mind it was going to be a 600-block of people that went somewhere, did a mission for six months and came home," Vance said.

"Nope. This is a commitment to the UN, to the institution of the UN, to the mission efficacy and efficiency over multiple years."

There has long been an expectation and hope within UN circles and among some of Canada's closest allies such as France and Germany that the Liberals would send transport helicopters to Mali.

Part of that expectation appears to have been driven by a discussion between Vance and his German counterpart, before Jordan and Belgium offered to fill that gap until 2019.

Vance denied having ever told the Germans that Canada would send helicopters to Mali, describing such reports as "urban legend" and "staff chatter."

"People surmise that there was somehow a Canadian promise to do so," he said. "Not at all. I've never been a part of that, ever. What we're doing is we're looking at where we might best fit."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press