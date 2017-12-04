Canada, China delay launch of trade talks

BEIJING — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded talks with the Chinese premier in Beijing today but they were not able to announce the start of formal free trade talks.

Premier Li Keqiang lauded the "golden age" of relations with Canada and said China was amenable to continuing exploratory trade talks.

The two countries have spent months in exploratory talks that have taxed China's patience with Canada seeking to add provisions regarding the environment, human rights, labour and gender issues.

Despite the fact the much anticipated next step in Canada-China trade relations failed to materialize, Li had kind words for Trudeau and Canada as he welcomed him to Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People. Li said it was rare for him to have yearly leader's meetings.