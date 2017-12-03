Trudeau begins busy day in Beijing

BEIJING — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has started the first day of his four day trip to China with a visit to the headquarters of the country's most popular social media company, Sina Weibo.

More than 200 cellphone toting millennials greeted him on a Monday morning visit to the headquarters of Sino Corporation, which owns Weibo.

It was part of an attempt to promote Canada as a tourist destination and to launch the 2018 year of tourism between the two countries.

Trudeau is taking part in a panel discussion at the home of the Chinese microblogging platform that has become more popular than Twitter.