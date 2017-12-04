4 Catalans kept in Spanish jail; 6 others freed on bail

MADRID — A Spanish judge on Monday ordered that four prominent members of the Catalan independence movement should remain in custody, including the No. 2 of the ousted regional government, who will campaign in a polarized regional election from a jail near Madrid.

The judge set 100,000-euro ($118,000) bail for the six other Catalan politicians who had been jailed in early November, and ordered their passports to be confiscated. The six were expected to leave jails near Madrid later in the day.

Meanwhile, Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont and four of his separatist allies heard that they will be judged on whether they can be extradited from Belgium to Spain on Dec. 14, exactly one week before the election.

The group is refusing to return to Spain to face rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges that can be punished with decades in prison under the country's criminal laws.

Puigdemont's defence lawyer, Paul Bekaert, insisted that the Spanish charges weren't punishable in Belgium and thus there were no grounds for extradition.

"We also highlighted the danger for the impediment of their human rights in Spain," he said.

Whatever decision is made on Dec. 14, two appeals will be possible and a final ruling could well only come only after the Dec. 21 election called by Spain's central authorities, in which Puigdemont is leading his party's campaign.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative Spanish government disbanded Puigdemont's Cabinet when it took control of Catalonia shortly after separatist regional lawmakers passed a declaration of independence in late October.

The early election is an attempt to find a democratic way out of the nation's worst crisis in nearly four decades. But the vote is shaping up as a plebiscite between those for and against independence, with polls predicting a close race between the two camps.

Adding to the uncertainty, a Supreme Court judge decided Monday to uphold the preventive jailing of ousted Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras, who tops the ticket for the left-republican ERC party.