Hamilton cops looking for 2 men in death of Good Samaritan

Hamilton police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene in an altercation.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said two men were accosting another man around 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hamilton when 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi tried to help.

The two men then allegedly turned their attention to Al-Hasnawi and one shot him, Bereziuk said. Al-Hasnawi died in hospital about an hour later.

"This young man was doing what he felt was right in the situation," Bereziuk told reporters on Sunday. "He was a brave young man."

Talib Al-Jalili said Al-Hasnawi had come out of the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre when he noticed two men picking on an older man.

"He saw an old man walking by here with two people who were trying to harass him, assault him, hit him, laughing at him," Al-Jalili told reporters on Sunday. "He only told him, leave the old man alone."

Al-Jalili criticized paramedics who arrived on scene, arguing they didn't take Al-Hasnawi's injury seriously.

"They thought he was acting. The man was in severe pain inside his abdomen, why would he act?" Al-Jalili said.

A spokeswoman with Hamilton Paramedic Service did not comment Monday morning, but said she hoped to have an update on the situation later in the day.

Al-Hasnawi was a first-year medical science student at Brock University, the school said.