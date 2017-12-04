Man arrested in death of Good Samaritan

Al-Jalili criticized paramedics who arrived on scene, arguing they didn't take Al-Hasnawi's injury seriously.

"They thought he was acting. The man was in severe pain inside his abdomen, why would he act?" Al-Jalili said.

Tom Raczynski, who lives in the area, said he heard screams that drew him out of his home on Saturday night. There wasn't much blood to be seen, he said, but the young man was clearly in distress.

"He was lying there complaining he was hurting and they kept saying he was faking," Raczynski said of paramedics and police at the scene.

"The one paramedic kept saying 'oh you're a good actor,'" Raczynski said. "I just thought it was disgusting. Like somebody's shot, you take him in to the hospital, you don't leave him lying there."

A spokeswoman with Hamilton Paramedic Service did not comment on the allegations Monday morning, but said she hoped to have an update on the situation later in the day.

Hamilton police also would not comment on the allegations, but a spokeswoman said officers were dispatched at 8:57 p.m. and arrived on scene at 9:01 p.m.

Al-Hasnawi was a first-year medical science student at Brock University, the school said.

"The Brock community is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Yosif Al-Hasnawi," said Brock University president Gervan Fearon. "Our deepest sympathies go to his family."

Police said they are looking for the man who was allegedly being accosted by the two suspects as well the handgun that was used in the incident.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press