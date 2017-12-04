November auto sales down from year ago

TORONTO — The number of new cars and light trucks sold in Canada last month dipped lower compared with a year ago, according to sales figures compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

Total light vehicle sales fell 1.2 per cent to 158,653 in November compared with 160,573 in the same month of 2016.

The move lower came as car sales fell 10 per cent to 44,061 for the month compared with 48,945 in November 2016.

Light truck sales increased to 114,592 from 111,628.