Airstrikes pound Yemen's capital as Saudis back ex-president

"It's like horror movies," said Bushra, a local woman who asked that her last name not be published for fear of retribution. "I have lived through many wars but nothing like this."

Witnesses said the bodies of slain civilians and fighters littered the streets, as no ambulances were able to reach the area. The ICRC says at least 125 people have been killed and some 240 wounded in Sanaa since the fighting began Wednesday.

The Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels in March 2015 and later expanded into ground operations. Saudi Arabia views the Houthis as an Iranian proxy on its doorstep, and the rivalry between the two regional powers has amplified the conflict. Iran supports the Houthis but denies arming them.

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced 3 million. Even before the fighting, Yemen was the poorest country in the Arab world. It is now on the brink of famine and grappling with a cholera epidemic.

In the latest fighting, the coalition has thrown its support behind Saleh, dubbing his fight against the Houthis a "popular uprising." Witnesses said airstrikes hit the airport and a military camp in northern Sanaa, the district controlled by Houthis.

From Riyadh, President Hadi has ordered his forces to march to Sanaa, according to a statement posted by the official news agency Saba. The statement said the president has called on his forces to "open several fronts" to enter Sanaa "to put an end to the militias of the coup and Houthi patriarchs and those supporting and financing them."

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said the coalition is targeting Houthi positions in support of Saleh's forces, saying the coalition now has "agents in the middle of Sanaa, directing the jets of the aggression."

Mohammed Ali al-Emmad, the chief editor of a Houthi-linked newspaper, said the fighting between Saleh and Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, is a "belated battle."

"From day one, Ansar Allah knew that Saleh was a traitor," he said. He claimed the group had "recordings and evidence" that Saleh had reached out to the coalition through back channels months ago. "He has been exposed and he is living his last days," he added.

Saleh ruled Yemen for more than three decades until he was forced to resign following an Arab Spring uprising in 2011. He remained in the country, however, and continued to wield power from behind the scenes. In 2014, his forces allied with the Houthis despite the fact that as president he had gone to war with them on more than one occasion.

Jamie McGoldrick, of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, described the fighting in Sanaa as "another dark chapter of life here." Speaking from Sanaa, McGoldrick said that humanitarian agencies are close to the front lines and that aid workers are also sheltering in basements. He called for a humanitarian pause to the fighting to allow civilians to escape.

Michael reported from Cairo.

By Ahmed Al-Haj And Maggie Michael, The Associated Press