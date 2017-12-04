U.S. stocks mixed following tax bill passage

TORONTO — A sharp drop in the price of oil weighed on Canada's main stock index as U.S. markets were mixed following the U.S. Senate's passage of a tax bill.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 69.94 points to 15,969.03, with the energy sector leading decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.46 points to 24,290.05. The S&P 500 index gave back 2.78 points to 2,639.44 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 72.22 points to 6,775.37.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 78.77 cents US, up 0.21 of a U.S. cent.