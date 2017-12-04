Hamilton to investigate private sector partnership to rebuild downtown entertainment facilities

Hamilton will spend $4.3 million fixing broken escalators and dated elevators at FirstOntario Centre next year. At the same time, the city will shell out $2 million to stop bricks from falling from the Hamilton Convention Centre.

A staff report previously pegged the cost of a partial upgrade to FirstOntario Centre at $68 million. The cost for a full transformation is estimated at $252 million. The three venues combined share a total annual capital funding budget of just $800,000.

Councillors on the general issues committee also approved an ambitious motion by Coun. Sam Merulla that would examine opportunities to redevelop FirstOntario Centre, First Ontario Concert Hall and the convention centre, with private sector involvement.

Councillors at the Dec. 1 meeting approved Merulla’s motion, which asks staff to investigate developers’ interest in creating a sports and entertainment precinct, with the potential for the precinct to include an arena, a convention centre, a concert hall, condominiums and retailers.