Accused killer shown crying during interview

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury is being shown a video of a sobbing Christopher Garnier being interviewed by police following his arrest in the killing of an off-duty police officer.

RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court Monday that he interviewed Garnier on the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2015, after he had been arrested in the death of Const. Catherine Campbell.

The video shows Garnier, dressed in a T-shirt and pants, walking into an interview room with grey walls, two computer chairs and a table.

He can be seen sobbing and sniffling as Allison speaks to him in a comforting tone, with the officer telling Garnier, "I don't think it was your intention for it to end up like it did."