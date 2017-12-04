Waterdown woman to receive national award for contributions to children, families' well-being

“I loved that,” said Jonz.

Young said her former colleague was a mentor who provided strong leadership and put a great emphasis on collaboration — and never lost sight of why the organizations she worked for were there.

“Children and families and child care providers were always foremost and we knew that was what we were striving for in terms of better quality of life for them and opportunities for children and families,” she added.

Our Kids Network nominated their director for the award that was established by the Canadian Association for Young Children (CAYC) that honours someone each year who demonstrates an “outstanding contribution to the well-being of children and their families” according to OKN press release.

Jonz will join a list of influential recipients that includes musician and children’s advocate Raffi Cavoukian of “Baby Beluga” fame, author Robert Munsch and Jim Grieve, former assistant deputy minister of the Early Years Division for the Ontario Ministry of Education, the latter whom Jonz counts as a mentor.

“I’m thinking ‘How do I fit into that category? These are really people who are much more influential than I am,’" said Jonz. "I’m humbled and honoured.”

The educator who spent 30 years with Halton Region — 18 as director — said this is not an award for her alone but rather for her team and the community who supported the work. That response, Young said, shows who Jonz really is.

“That sums up Mary Beth," she said. "She would never take congratulations for anything, she would always reflect that back.

"But we can only work at the top of our game when we have the leadership and the trust and respect that we had through Mary Beth."

Jonz’s influence and drive to develop state of the art child care led to educators from countries such as Japan visiting the region to tour and study the methods at places like Oakville’s Margaret Drive Childcare Centre, Sedgwick Childcare Centre and Maple Avenue Childcare Centre in Georgetown.

“She took the time to stop and talk and discuss, and I think that was really important,” Young said.

Throughout her tenure, Jonz witnessed a dramatic change in the way young children are taught, including in the common curriculum and services for children with “special exceptionalities” that are now recognized through earlier intervention.

“There’s been an expansion of funding and support so I’ve seen a huge gain,” she said, noting Canada is fast becoming a leader in recognizing the importance of early years and adding that the one-year maternity leave policy is playing a role in a child’s development.

Jonz is proud of what the region has accomplished and noted that a large part of her success was through the support of her husband Vic and children Alexandra and Andrew. Her current plan is to spend more time with her grandkids — but she has some other projects in the works.

Young said she continues the work with Jonz's voice in her head.

“She was a mentor to so many of us and I say I am who I am because of her,” she said. “Her legacy will go on and on and on.”

The breakfast event will be hosted by Our Kids Network Early Years Committee at the Milton Community Resource Centre, located at 410 Bronte St. S.