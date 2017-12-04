MPs give Equifax rough ride over breach

Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, the committee chairman, said given that the effects of identity theft "can be life-changing," $50,000 seems insufficient to cover people.

"They might not be able to buy a house, they might not be able to have a car for many, many years," he said.

"I would challenge you to do the right thing and make sure that Canadians are made whole again if affected by this."

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan questioned why the company would end full protection for the 19,000 Canadians after one year.

"It should be for life, Mr. Russo — for life."

More than 1,600 Canadians have signed on for the complimentary protection services to date, and some who were notified more recently are likely to do so in coming days.

Russo said Equifax was eyeing the so-called dark web — the shadowy, underground corners of the internet — for "any suspicious traffic" linked to the compromised information.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith asked Russo to follow up in writing about what the company was doing to monitor the dark web.

So far, Equifax says it has no complaints of fraudulent activity linked to the affected Canadians.

The committee has been studying Canada's private-sector privacy law, including the possibility of giving the privacy commissioner power to levy fines.

Russo insisted the company was taking steps to ensure such a breach never happens again. "We want to go above and beyond the industry standard."

Since the lapse, Equifax Canada has held regular meetings with the privacy commissioner's office and provincial counterparts, he added.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press