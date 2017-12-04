Aphria to supply Shoppers Drug Mart with pot

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) says it's entered an agreement to supply Shoppers Drug Mart with medical cannabis.

The company says the deal is subject to Health Canada approving Shoppers Drug Mart's application to sell medical marijuana.

The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) applied for a licence to dispense medical marijuana in Oct. 2016.

If approved, Aphria says it expects Shoppers Drug Mart will sell Aphria-branded cannabis products online.