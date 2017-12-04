Health Canada branch moves to new department

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott has officially been given responsibility for overseeing the delivery of First Nations and Inuit health services.

The federal government says the First Nations and Inuit health branch at Health Canada has been formally reassigned to Philpott's new department.

In the last year, the branch has been subject to criticism from Indigenous leaders for its handling of the suicide crisis plaguing Aboriginal youth across the country.

Philpott says the structural changes will allow the federal government to work more effectively with Indigenous partners to provide services.