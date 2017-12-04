CBC to launch ad-free paid streaming app

TORONTO — CBC says it plans to launch a paid version of a new CBC TV app that will let viewers watch programs without ads.

The broadcaster says in a memo that the new app will allow users to live stream CBC TV, watch episodes on demand on the same day they're released, see ad-free children's programing, and see series not aired on the network.

CBC says that starting Tuesday, all of its 14 regional linear channels will be live-streamed, and audiences will also be able to sign in with a CBC account to access more features.

The broadcaster says that it will cost $4.99 for the ad-free, premium version of the new CBC TV app.