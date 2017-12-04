Woman dies after crash in Welland, Ont.

WELLAND, Ont. — Provincial police say a 59-year-old woman is dead and two other people have been sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a westbound vehicle collided with another travelling north shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
He says the driver from the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Images from the scene show a white pickup truck on its roof and a black SUV with its front end in a ditch on the side of the road.
By The Canadian Press
