One dead, 2 injured in Toronto apartment fire

TORONTO — One person is dead and two are in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in a low-rise apartment building late Monday in north-end Toronto.

The blaze broke out at around 9:30 p.m. in a Toronto Community Housing building (near Flemington and Allen roads).

Paramedics had said two men believed to be in their 30s and a woman believed to be in her 50s were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police later said one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital.