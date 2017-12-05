One dead, 2 injured in Toronto apartment fire

TORONTO — One person is dead and two are in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in a low-rise apartment building late Monday in north-end Toronto.
The blaze broke out at around 9:30 p.m. in a Toronto Community Housing building (near Flemington and Allen roads).
Paramedics had said two men believed to be in their 30s and a woman believed to be in her 50s were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Police later said one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital.
Fire chief Matthew Pegg says the cause of the fire is not yet known and that the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
The two-alarm fire was under control shortly before 10 p.m. (CP24, CTV)
By The Canadian Press
