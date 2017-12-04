Three injured in Toronto apartment fire

TORONTO — Three people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Monday following a fire in a low-rise apartment building in north-end Toronto.

The blaze broke out at around 9:30 p.m. in the Toronto Community Housing building (near Flemington and Allen roads).

Paramedics say the injured include two men believed to be in their 30s and a woman believed to be in her 50s.

Toronto fire officials say the victims were located after firefighters forced their way into one of the units.