Scotiabank says Chilean deal has been OK'd

TORONTO — Scotiabank says its offer to buy a sizeable stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9 billion has been accepted.

The Canadian bank says Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) agreed Tuesday to sell its 69.19 per cent stake in BBVA Chile and its interests in certain subsidiaries.

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) says it intends to merge BBVA Chile with its existing Scotiabank Chile operations, subject to regulatory approvals.

Chile's Said family, which owns 31.62 per cent of BBVA Chile, has waived its right of first refusal to acquire the share being sold to ScotiaBank, but is willing to spent up to $650 million to own up to 25 per cent of the combined business when Scotiabank Chile and BBVA Chile are merged.