Roots reports Q3 sales up from year ago

TORONTO — Retailer Roots Corp. says sales were up 13 per cent in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as it released its first quarterly report since completing its initial public offering.

Sales totalled $89.7 million for what was the company's third quarter, up from $79.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 10.1 per cent and the opening of four net new corporate stores compared with a year ago.

The retailer (TSX:ROOT) earned $5 million or 12 cents per share for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28 compared with a profit of $5.9 million or 14 cents per share in the same period last year.