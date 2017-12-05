New Montreal bridge had 2,000 defects: report

But 75 per cent of them have already been resolved, he added.

Genest said 2,500 irregularities are linked to the bridge and another 500 linked to the highway portion of the construction.

McGill University's Richard Shearmur said he is prepared to take the consortium's word the problems will be fixed and he believes there's no immediate danger when the bridge opens.

But the urban planning expert says he's concerned about the longevity of the bridge, whose expected lifespan is 125 years.

"I don't think there will be any concern about driving over the bridge in a year or two from now," he said Monday.

"The concern will be in 30 or 40 years how is this bridge going to weather with all these patches and things?"

Shearmur said the whole point in building the new bridge is to avoid the shoddy construction of the first Champlain Bridge, which lasted about 50 years.

The new structure is being built by the "Signature on the Saint Lawrence" group, a consortium led by engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin.

"I know the SSL consortium is responsible for the next 30 years, but the bridge should last 125 years," he said.

"Now does this mean that in 40 or 50 years time suddenly the federal government will have another bridge that needs rebuilding?"

By Peter Rakobowchuk, The Canadian Press