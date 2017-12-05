Ride-hailing won't dent drunk driving: critics

REGINA — Some people on the front lines of Saskatchewan's drunk-driving battle aren't convinced that changes meant to allow Uber or Lyft to operate in the province will do much to keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Joe Hargrave, minister for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, introduced a bill last week that would allow companies to provide a vehicle and driver — through a digital platform or app — for pre-arranged transportation.

Hargrave said a strong reason for the proposed legislation is to give impaired drivers another option for getting home.

But the operator of a service that gets drivers and their vehicles home safe said the main reason people still drink and drive — despite penalties and public safety education — is that they don't want to leave their cars behind.

"Some people out there, it's their business vehicle, and if they're in construction or a trade they may have a whole bunch of tools in the back of their vehicle. You're risking the loss of thousands of dollars in tools," said Tony Fiacco of First Choice Designated Driver Service, which offers services in Regina and Saskatoon.

"We've had cases where we've had a person call us for our service and it may have taken longer than what they wanted it to take. They hopped into a taxi, went to their destination, went back the following day and their vehicle has been totally demolished.

"All their windows knocked out, all their possessions taken out, because they didn't want to wait that half hour."

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada. Statistics Canada says there were 683 police-reported impaired driving cases per 100,000 population in Saskatchewan in 2011. The Canadian average was 262.

Trina Cockle, president of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter in Prince Albert, Sask., said ride-hailing services might help curb impaired driving in larger cities such as Regina and Saskatoon, but she isn't sure they'd be feasible anywhere else.

"If I live in Paddockwood, a small farm community ... the concept of someone coming out to this farmhouse that doesn't even have an address, how would that work?" she asked.