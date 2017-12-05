Quebec outlines $36-million plan for newspapers

MONTREAL — The Quebec government released details Monday on how it plans to spend $36.4 million over five years to help the province's struggling print media.

Print news media will have until Jan. 15 to present the government with plans on how they will transition to digital platforms, Quebec Culture Minister Marie Montpetit said.

She said $19.2 million will be dedicated toward helping media with that transition, while another $5.2 million will be set aside for 156 community newspapers.

Montpetit said the remaining $12 million will be given to newspaper companies in order to help relieve them of part of the costs of recycling.