Creep Catcher convicted of criminal harassment

RED DEER, Alta. — An Alberta man has been convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting.

Court in Red Deer heard over the summer that Carl Young, also known as Karl Murphy, met with another man in Lacome, Alta., on Nov. 23, 2016 and accused him of illegal acts with minors.

The man immediately denied he'd done anything wrong, and Young posted a video of the encounter online the next day.

Court heard Young and the man had been communicating through the online app Grindr, where Young, who is 38, posed as a teenage boy and claimed to be 18 before later saying he was 15.