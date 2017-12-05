Businessman pleads guilty in immigration case

HALIFAX — A Halifax businessman accused of not paying Filipino temporary workers their required wages has pleaded guilty to a charge of misrepresentation involving 26 employees.

Hector Mantolino, owner and operator of Mantolino Property Services Ltd., was charged in June 2013 with 56 counts of immigration fraud following a Canada Border Services Agency investigation.

Defence lawyers and the federal prosecutor told Justice Glen McDougall today the charges have been "rolled in" to a single charge of misrepresentation under section 127 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The 55-year-old stood in Nova Scotia Supreme Court to make his plea as about 20 former employees looked on.