Hamilton Catholic school board reports $2 million surplus for 2016-17

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board has many reasons to feel blessed this holiday season.

According to a report presented to the HWCDSB committee of the whole on Nov. 28, one of the reasons was due to an increase in student enrolment.

“The board is reporting an in-year surplus on a 'compliance basis' of $2,440,693, therefore our board is compliant with section 231 of the Education Act,” said Paola Pace-Gubekjian, senior superintendent of business and treasurer.

The increase in student enrolment, which was above revised estimates of 65 ADE (average daily enrolment), was just one of the reasons for the above average surplus. According to the report, delays in the employee life and health trust (ELHT) transition contributed to the coming in under budget on items such as salaries and benefits contributed to the surplus, as did transportation.

“The year maintained enhanced support for board-approved initiatives," said Pace-Gubekjian. "This is in relation to the Equal Opportunities project and support for those schools – additional tutoring, after school and weekend programing, Baby Gaels program, Rising Stars, physical literacy and also maintenance for the support for the Equal Opportunities consultant."

The report also detailed where some of the appropriated surplus went, including $250,000 for Equal Opportunity school support, $400,000 for new textbooks and technology and $220,000 toward religious resources.