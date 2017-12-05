Westover's Jessica Robb undergoes pioneering scoliosis surgery

ApiFix is a minimally invasive surgery which incorporates a miniature ratchet mechanism that captures incremental corrections performed by the patient through a physiotherapy regimen. The apparatus is attached to screws above and below the apex of the curvature, and as the patient performs movements such as side bends to correct the curvature, the mechanism expands, holding the spine in a straighter position.

The patient performs the movements with months-long breaks, leading to incremental correction that allows the soft tissues to accommodate the changes.

While the surgery on its own is only supposed to take about two hours, due to the combination of the two procedures, Jessica was in the operating room for 10 hours.

But despite the longer surgery, Tracy said they still felt ApiFix was the best option.

“We decided, after talking to El-Hawary and him saying if this was my daughter, this is what I would do, and knowing all the research he has done and knowing this was advice from all these other amazing doctors, we decided to go ahead and do what he suggested,” she said. “Because of it, she’s done extremely well.”

The main option in Ontario is spinal fusion surgery, an extremely invasive procedure that involves installing rods down both sides of the spine, attached to each vertebra. The other alternative — in fact, the procedure the Robbs originally investigated in Nova Scotia — was vertebral body tethering or vertebral body stapling (VBT).

The procedure, which is much less invasive and a shorter operation than the spinal fusion, uses growth modulation — restraining one side of the spine to allow growth on the other side — to reverse the abnormal scoliosis growth pattern. In effect, titanium screws are placed on the outside of the vertebrae causing scoliosis, and a flexible cord is attached to the screws. When the cord is tightened, it compresses the adjacent screws to help straighten the spine.

But because Jessica’s curve also leans forward, VBT was not a good solution.

Since the surgery, Tracy said Jessica’s curve has decreased from above 50 degrees to about 35 degrees.

“Which is really amazing,” she said. “I was not expecting that.”

Prior to the surgery, the curve had caused Jessica’s rib cage to twist, leading to breathing issues. The lessening of the curve has also meant her rib cage is straightening — and her breathing is improving.

Because the combination of procedures is new, Tracy said they’re not sure how far Jessica’s curvature will correct.

“We’re happy if it stays at 35 — the best-case scenario is she goes down to 20,” she said. “But if she stays at 35 and it doesn’t get worse, that’s amazing.”

Tracy said that while Jessica’s curvature was over 50 degrees prior to the surgery, it would have progressively worsened without surgical intervention.

“The fact that we are sitting at 35 (degrees) and she is already able to breathe better — it’s already made a difference,” she said. “And she doesn’t have as much pain.”

The surgery has also had an unexpected impact: Jessica gained an inch in height.

“She stood up the first time the next day after surgery, which is super early. She stood up, I looked at her and I said, ‘You’re taller,’” Tracy recalled.

Jessica said she’s heard that a lot since the operation.

“Everyone I see, after my surgery they’re like, ‘You grew — you’re a lot taller.’”

Following the procedure, Tracy said Jessica was very crooked.

“Her body didn’t know what was right because her whole body forever was growing with this curve,” she explained. “Going from 50 to 35 (degrees), you don’t think it’s a whole lot, but that’s a lot for the body to correct.”

Jessica is beginning physiotherapy this week to readjust her muscles.

Just over a month out of surgery, Jessica said she feels almost entirely recovered, but her recovery will continue for several months.

“Until Feb. 2 I can’t lift anything over five pounds or do any physical activity,” she explained.

Tracy said the reason for the layoff is the screws holding the device are set in bone and they want the bone to grow around the screws and harden around them before Jessica does anything that could cause a fall or a quick jolt.

The Robbs will have to make several trips to Nova Scotia for followup with doctors — including a checkup Dec. 16, one in February and another one in April. Because Jessica is part of a trial and the first to have this combination of procedures, they may have to make more trips to gauge her progress in person. They also aren’t entirely sure how her recovery will progress or how far the ApiFix device will correct her curvature.

“It depends on growth and it depends on how much this is moving in her,” Tracy said of the apparatus. “How much he sees it moving — if it does continue to move over the next couple months then — she still has a lot of growth in her.

“It’s up in the air right now.”

In total, Jessica spent 30 days in Halifax. She and Tracy went to the East Coast a few days prior to the surgery, while sister Sydney and dad Chris came out just before the surgery.

“Chris stayed for a week, thankfully he was there because he was a rock,” Tracy said, noting he stayed on the parent bed in Jessica’s room. “He was able to help — he stayed with her.”

Tracy said saying goodbye before Jessica went into surgery was difficult.

“I never thought it would be that difficult,” she said. “(Jessica) had no problem. She was as cool as a cucumber, she was totally laid back.”

Jessica said she was expecting nerves to eventually hit prior to the surgery.

“Before the pre-op I was totally fine,” she said. “During the pre-op I was like, ‘Oh, I bet after today I’m going to be nervous’ — but then it never hit me.

“I was more nervous to take off my bandages and have a shower than to actually have the surgery.”

While Jessica still gets a bit tired and sore, she said she can’t feel the ApiFix device — or hear the ratcheting.

“I can’t feel it at all — I wish I could though,” she said. “Because then when I do my exercises it would click.”

Tracy said the response and support of the community has been amazing.

“Rockton Fair, our church community, our friends — Flamborough Baptist Church actually sent a care package to the Ronald McDonald House, which was amazing.

“All of her friends — the cards that she received,” she continued. “The responses on Facebook and the blog were just so — it made you feel at home.

“Being so far away — it was nice to feel that people were thinking and praying for us.”

