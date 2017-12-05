"We were shocked and stunned because really, he is the minister responsible for persons with disabilities," Sampson said. "He's supposed to be our champion ... Not only did he not step up as a champion, but he degraded us, he insulted us."

Sampson took pains to distinguish the meeting from the group's other encounters with the government, describing more positive meetings with other Liberal cabinet ministers including Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"We feel like we've been absolutely backed into a corner and forced to shame the government like this."

Thalidomide was billed as a safe, effective sedative and morning sickness remedy after it first became available in Canada in 1959. It was banned in 1962 after it was found to be causing widespread birth defects and infant deaths.

Lee Ann Dalling, also a thalidomide survivor, said she feels betrayed by those Liberal MPs who supported a unanimous motion in the House of Commons in 2014 calling for "full support' to Canadian victims.

Survivors believed they were being shown compassion, respect, dignity and accountability that had been sorely lacking from Ottawa, Dalling said.

"We all endure humiliation on a daily basis due to our physical appearance," she said.

"There's not a day that goes by that I do not receive a hurtful comment related to thalidomide. The federal government reneging on its promise of full support compounds these daily indignities."

In a statement released Tuesday, Health Canada acknowledged the group's complaints and promised to explore the effectiveness of its program. "The government of Canada is fully committed to providing support to confirmed Canadian thalidomide survivors so that they may age with dignity."

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor also said she also met recently with Sampson, adding she will look into settlement details and examine parliamentary reports on thalidomide compensation.

She also said she plans to meet next week with the Thalidomide Victims Association of Canada, a separate organization that developed the settlement announced in 2015.

"We support the right of any thalidomide survivor to request additional financial support," the association said in a statement.

By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press