Thalidomide group alleges insults by minister

OTTAWA — Members of a thalidomide survivor group are accusing Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr of belittling them with insulting and degrading remarks during a face-to-face meeting earlier this year.

Hehr's comments came as a shock to the group, which met with the minister Oct. 19 to press the federal government to make good on its commitment to provide compensation, said Fiona Sampson, herself a survivor who was at the meeting.

Sampson quoted the minister as saying, "'You don't have it as bad today as adults as you did when you were kids,'" and, "'everyone in Canada has a sob story. Lots of people have it bad in Canada— disabled people, poor people, not just you.'"

And when Hehr was told about the impact their condition was expected to have on their life spans, Sampson alleges he responded: "'So, you probably have about 10 years left now. That's good news for the Canadian government.'"

In a statement Tuesday, Hehr denied flatly ever making the latter remark, and said the first two comments were "misconstrued." He also apologized to the group last month after a letter of complaint was sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

"As someone with a disability myself, it was certainly not my intention to offend anyone," the statement said. "While some of my comments were misconstrued, as soon as I learned that my comments were felt to be offensive, I immediately called the organization directly and apologized."

Sampson also accused Hehr of touching a survivor in an "unwelcome" way during the meeting. "It was ... physical contact that violated her personal space," Sampson said.

Hehr said Tuesday's news conference was the first he's heard of any such allegation. "If there was any physical contact, it was completely accidental and I apologize."

The survivors were on Parliament Hill on Tuesday to demand that the federal government take further action to help — in particular by honouring a promise to provide lump-sum compensation of $250,000 and increased annual pensions. But their allegations against the minister stole the spotlight.

"It felt like a physical blow to my body," Sampson said of the comments.