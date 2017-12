Thalidomide survivors say they were belittled

OTTAWA — Members of a thalidomide survivor group allege that patients were belittled in a face-to-face meeting with Kent Hehr, the federal minister for persons with disabilities.

Fiona Sampson, a thalidomide survivor in the meeting, says Hehr degraded patients with his remarks.

She says he apologized this fall after a letter was sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

The survivors are calling on the federal government to honour a pledge to compensate them with a lump sum payment of $250,000 and increased annual pensions.