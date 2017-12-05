Ontario Teachers' and Glencore team up

TORONTO — Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has formed a 50-50 joint-venture with Glencore Canada Corp. that will focus on investing in base metals streams and royalties.

Under the terms of the deal, Glencore has contributed a portfolio of selected royalties and Ontario Teachers' acquired its interest in BaseCore Metals for cash.

The value of the initial royalty portfolio is approximately US$300 million.

It includes a selection of existing royalties on producing and development stage properties in North and South America, including the Antamina and Highland Valley mines.