War Museum gets help in buying Victoria Cross

OTTAWA — A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917 will be staying in Canada thanks to the Canadian War Museum — and the soldier's great-granddaughter.

Cpl. Colin Barron's Victoria Cross was sold this morning by an auction house for $420,000, including fees, a century after Barron crept behind enemy lines at Passchendaele to take out several machine-gun nests.

Some feared the medal — sold by Barron's grandson about 30 years ago to support himself and his daughter, Lesley Barron Kerr — would be bought by a foreign collector.

But the Canadian War Museum has confirmed that it successfully purchased the medal with help from Kerr, who lives in Toronto and donated an undisclosed amount of money to make sure it stayed in Canada.