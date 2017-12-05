4 teens charged in Toronto armed robberies

TORONTO — Police say four Toronto boys — including a 14-year-old alleged to be the driver of a getaway car — are facing more than 30 charges in two armed robberies.

Investigators say both robberies occurred at convenience stores in east Toronto on Nov. 29.

In the first incident, police allege two masked teens entered the store armed with a shotgun, made a demand for money and fled in a stolen car driven by the 14-year-old. Police say a similar robbery occurred an hour later.

Toronto police say two teens were arrested following a brief pursuit on Nov. 30 after officers spotted the stolen car.