China not joining Canada's coal phase out

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says getting China into Canada's international alliance to wean the world off coal power would be a huge win, but says the world's most populous country cannot make that kind of commitment right now.

McKenna is in Beijing this week as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's China trade mission.

She tells The Canadian Press she trusts China is committed to climate change, but its reliance on coal is too heavy for it to join the alliance Canada launched with the United Kingdom last month.

Coal is considered to be one of the dirtiest sources of electricity and if it is not mostly eliminated over the next decade or so, the world will struggle to meet its goal of keeping global warming to within two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.