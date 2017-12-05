Man charged in string of Ottawa bank heists

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in a string of robberies — including seven bank heists — that began early last month.

Investigators say that in each bank robbery, a lone suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.

There were no injuries.

They say a pharmacy robbery on Nov. 7 has also been linked to the investigation and a 27-year-old Ottawa woman is also facing charges in relation to that incident.