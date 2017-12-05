Social media spat leads to physical fight: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Two eastern Ontario teens are facing charges after a social media argument escalated into a fight with weapons on a front yard.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say two girls became involved in an argument over social media on Sunday and it escalated to the point where one of them proposed they settle their differences in a fight.

They say the complainant went out to her front yard and saw the other girl and a boy approaching and calling her names. It's alleged the boy fired a pellet gun at the complainant multiple times and missed, at which point the other girl pulled out a knife.

Police say the alleged victim struck the girl, causing her to drop the knife, and the two engaged in a physical struggle during which the complainant's face was scratched and she was kicked several times by the boy.