2 men charged in Hamilton fraud case

Hamilton police say two men are charged with fraud following a lengthy investigation involving the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Police say they began investigating credit card transactions conducted during the course by a former board superintendent after receiving information from the board in May 2016.

Investigators say 57-year-old Patrick Rocco of Fonthill, Ont., is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, making a forged document and using a forged document.

It's also alleged that Rocco, with the help of another board employee, falsified documents that were submitted to the U.S. Department of State relating to citizenship for personal gain.