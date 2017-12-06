Canada's climate change ambassador resigns

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador for climate change has resigned from the position due to the sudden death of her husband.

Jennifer MacIntyre was appointed to the post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late June

"My husband was always my greatest champion," MacIntyre wrote on Twitter.

"He was so excited for me when I took on this exciting and meaningful job. But it's a job that requires a lot of travel, and I need to be with my children now more than ever."