Ontario auditor questions power generator expenses

The Industrial Conservation Initiative reduced charges for the large ratepayers by $245 million in the first 10 months of its operation in 2011, and that same amount was directly added to residential and small business electricity bills, Lysyk wrote.

Since then, electricity charges for residents and small businesses have nearly doubled, while they have decreased for large industrial ratepayers, the auditor found.

Those charges come in the form of the global adjustment, a charge consumers pay for above-market rates guaranteed to power producers in long-term contracts. In 2016, the global adjustment accounted for 85 per cent of residential consumers' electricity charges, Lysyk said.

The energy ministry says lowered peak demand ultimately reduces system costs.

Lysyk also announced through her report that her office would be auditing the IESO's books. That comes amid one of two accounting disputes the auditor has been engaged in with the Liberal government.

She recently accused the government of purposely obscuring the true financial impact of its 25 per cent cut to hydro bills by keeping billions in debt used to finance that plan off the province's books. Lysyk said she will audit the IESO because of its role in the hydro plan's complex accounting scheme.

Lysyk has previously clashed with the government over how public pension plan surpluses are accounted for, suggesting that the government's method makes its bottom line look better and hides a deficit. The government disputes that and tapped an independent panel to look at the issue. It sided with the government.

The auditor has also frequently complained of the government's changes to advertising rules, which she says forces her office to rubber stamp government ads they feel are partisan.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the government spent a record $58 million on advertising — 30 per cent of which Lysyk would not have approved under the old rules, she said.

Some of that advertising, such as promoting the 2017 budget and ads about the creation of daycare spaces, could be seen as political given their timing just ahead of the 2018 election, Lysyk said.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press