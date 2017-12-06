HBC reports $243M Q3 loss, sales down

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. lost $243 million in its latest quarter as sales fell compared with a year ago.

The retailer (TSX:HBC) says the loss amounted to $1.33 per diluted share for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28 compared with a loss of $125 million or 69 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Retail sales totalled $3.16 billion, down from $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated comparable sales fell 3.2 per cent on a constant currency basis and 5.1 per cent as reported.